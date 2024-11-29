Apheresis Market: Projected To Reach $5.3 Billion By 2031, Growing At 8.3% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The apheresis market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, driven by advancements in medical technologies, increasing demand for blood components, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. According to Allied Market Research, the global apheresis market was valued at $2.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $5.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is fueled by innovations in apheresis methods, expanded applications in medical treatments, and government initiatives promoting blood donation.Get Sample PDF Copy of Report:What is Apheresis?Apheresis is a medical procedure that separates and extracts specific components from whole blood, such as plasma, platelets, or red blood cells, while returning the remaining components to the donor or patient. This process involves sophisticated techniques such as:Centrifugation: Using centrifugal force to separate blood components by density.Membrane Separation: Employing specialized filters to isolate specific components.Selective Adsorption: Using targeted materials to bind and remove certain blood components.The technology has applications in both donor apheresis, for collecting blood components, and therapeutic apheresis, for treating various conditions by removing disease-causing elements from the blood.Apheresis Market Drivers1. Rising Demand for Blood ComponentsThe growing need for blood products such as plasma and platelets in treating chronic conditions, trauma, and surgical procedures is a key driver of the apheresis market. Plasma, in particular, plays a vital role in managing renal diseases, metabolic disorders, and neurological conditions.2. Advancements in Apheresis TechnologiesInnovations like NexSys PCS with Persona Technology by Hemonetics have revolutionized plasma collection, enabling customized procedures based on donor body composition. Such advancements improve efficiency and patient outcomes.3. Increase in Chronic DiseasesThe rise in chronic illnesses such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, and cardiovascular disorders necessitates advanced therapeutic approaches, including apheresis. This trend is further supported by an aging global population, which is more susceptible to these conditions.4. COVID-19 ImpactThe pandemic highlighted the utility of plasma therapy, significantly boosting demand for plasma collection and apheresis procedures.Key Apheresis Market SegmentsBy ProductDevices: Machines used for performing apheresis.Disposables & Reagents: Includes tubing, blood bags, and disposable kits, which held the largest market share in 2021 due to their widespread use and advancements in materials.Software: Essential for tracking and managing donor and patient data.By MethodCentrifugation: Dominates the market due to its extensive use in separating blood components like red blood cells and plasma.Membrane Separation: Expected to witness significant growth owing to its effectiveness in precise filtration.Selective Adsorption: Growing in popularity for its ability to target specific blood components.By ProcedureDonor/Automated Apheresis: The dominant segment, driven by increasing blood donations and the need for platelets and plasma.Therapeutic Apheresis: Anticipated to grow significantly as it becomes a crucial treatment for conditions like sickle cell anemia, autoimmune diseases, and thrombocytosis.By ComponentPlasma (Plasmapheresis): Held the largest share in 2021, with applications in treating a wide range of disorders.Platelets (Plateletpheresis): Expected to grow significantly due to increased awareness and demand for platelet donations.Leukocytes, Lymphocytes, and RBCs: Niche applications but essential in managing specific medical conditions.By End UserBlood Centers: Leading the market due to their pivotal role in donor apheresis.Hospitals and Clinics: Increasing adoption for therapeutic purposes.Biopharmaceutical Companies: Contributing to growth through the demand for plasma-derived drugs.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert:Regional Analysis1. North AmericaDominated the market in 2021, accounting for the largest revenue share.Factors: Early adoption of advanced apheresis systems, robust healthcare infrastructure, and high prevalence of blood disorders.2. Asia-PacificExpected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.Factors: Large population base, rising healthcare investments, and increasing awareness about blood donations.3. Europe and LAMEASteady growth driven by improved healthcare facilities and increasing adoption of apheresis technologies.Opportunities in the Apheresis Market1. Expansion in Emerging EconomiesCountries in Asia-Pacific and Latin America present lucrative opportunities due to growing healthcare awareness, government initiatives, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.2. Advancements in Disposable ProductsOngoing innovations in disposable kits, tubing, and blood bags are expected to reduce costs and improve safety, boosting their adoption.3. Integration of AI and AutomationThe incorporation of artificial intelligence and automation in apheresis systems enhances efficiency, accuracy, and ease of use, paving the way for future growth.Apheresis Market Challenges1. High CostsThe cost of advanced apheresis devices and procedures remains a significant barrier, especially in developing countries.2. Shortage of Skilled ProfessionalsOperating complex apheresis systems requires trained personnel, and a shortage in certain regions limits market growth.3. Regulatory HurdlesStringent regulatory requirements for medical devices and procedures can delay product approvals and market entry.Apheresis Market Competitive LandscapeThe market features several key players focusing on technological advancements, strategic collaborations, and expanding their product portfolios. Major companies include:Hemonetics Corporation: Known for its innovative blood management solutions.Terumo BCT, Inc.: A leader in apheresis systems with a strong focus on R&D.Haemonetics S.A.S.: Renowned for its advancements in plasma collection technologies.Fresenius Medical Care: Specializes in therapeutic apheresis.Apheresis Market Future Trends1. Increased Use of Therapeutic ApheresisAs chronic diseases become more prevalent, therapeutic apheresis will continue to gain prominence as an effective treatment method.2. Focus on SustainabilityThe shift toward environmentally friendly disposable products is gaining traction as healthcare providers aim to reduce waste.3. Personalized MedicineApheresis systems integrated with AI-driven tools are expected to offer customized treatments tailored to individual patient needs.The apheresis market is poised for substantial growth, driven by technological advancements, increasing healthcare needs, and expanding applications in both donor and therapeutic procedures. While challenges such as high costs and regulatory hurdles persist, opportunities in emerging markets and innovations in disposable products offer significant potential for expansion.As the global healthcare landscape evolves, apheresis will remain a critical tool in improving patient outcomes and addressing the growing demand for blood components and advanced medical treatments.Procure Complete Report:Thanks for reading this article; AMR also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research according to clientele objectives. 