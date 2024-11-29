NEW PACIFIC ANNOUNCES 2024 AGM RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - New Pacific Metals Corp. (" New Pacific " or the " Company ") (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) today reported that all matters submitted for approval at New Pacific's annual meeting of (" AGM ") held today as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, both dated October 23, 2024, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at

the AGM.

A total of 130,978,159 common shares, representing 76.37% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the meeting, were represented at the AGM.

The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:



Votes For Withheld Director Number Percentage Number Percentage Andrew Williams 104,724,758 99.33

% 705,699 0.67

% Dickson Hall 102,816,082 97.52

% 2,614,375 2.48

% Martin Wafforn 104,739,436 99.34

% 691,021 0.66

% Maria Tang 104,676,192 99.28

% 754,265 0.72

% Dr. Peter Megaw 104,636,052 99.25

% 794,405 0.75

% Paul Simpson 99,577,308 94.45

% 5,853,149 5.55

% Myles Gao 105,140,583 99.73

% 289,874 0.27

%

Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. Final results for all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR+ at , on EDGAR at

and on the Company's website at .



About New Pacific Metals

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company with three precious metal projects in Bolivia. The Company's flagship Silver Sand project has the potential to be developed into one of the world's largest silver mines. The Company is also advancing its robust, high-margin silver-lead-zinc Carangas project with strong economics. Additionally, a discovery drill program was completed at Silverstrike in 2022.

On behalf of New Pacific Metals Corp.

Andrew Williams

CEO and Director

For Further Information

New Pacific Metals Corp.

Phone: (604) 633‐1368 Ext. 223

U.S. & Canada toll-free: 1-877-631-0593

E-mail: [email protected]

For additional information and to receive company news by e-mail, please register using New Pacific's website at .

