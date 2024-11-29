EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Mutares has completed the of Serneke Sverige from Serneke Group

Mutares has completed the acquisition of Serneke Sverige from Serneke Group





Strengthening the Nordic presence and supporting Mutares Growth targets

New to strengthen the Engineering & segment

Revenues of approx. EUR 700 million (approx. SEK 7.9 billion) in 2023 Fourth largest general contractor in Sweden

Munich, 29 November 2024 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has completed the acquisition of Serneke Sverige AB from Serneke Group AB (publ). The company will strengthen the Engineering & Technology segment as a new Swedish platform investment. Serneke Sverige is a leading general contractor focusing on the construction of service & infrastructure properties, residential properties, and commercial properties. The company has over 200 active projects and offers its services throughout Sweden. Clients primarily consist of public agencies, municipalities, and large private corporations. The company was founded in 2002 and currently employs ca. 750 employees.



Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich ( ), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the fiscal year 2024, consolidated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion to EUR 6.3 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025 and EUR 10 billion by 2028. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. On this basis, the Holding Company is expected to generate a net income of EUR 108 million to EUR 132 million for the fiscal year 2024, EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million for the fiscal year 2025 and EUR 200 million for the fiscal year 2028. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one-third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and have been part of the selection index SDAX since December 2023.



For more information, please contact: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 9292 7760

E-mail:

...





Press Contact in Germany

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

E-mail:

...





Press Contact in France

CLAI

Matthieu Meunier

Phone:

+33 06 26 59 49 05

E-mail:

...



Press Contact in UK

14:46 Consulting

Tom Sutton

Phone:

+44 7796 474940

E-mail:



