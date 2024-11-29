Automotive Scissor Lift Market Size Expected To Targets $386.3 Mn, At A 6.6% CAGR By 2030 Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Scissor Lift Size

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Scissor Lift Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), Product Type (Hydraulic Scissor Lift and Pneumatic Scissor Lift), Lifting Capacity (Up to 5,000 lb, 5,001–10,000 lb and More than 10,000 lb), and Rise Level (Low, Mid and High): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global automotive scissor lift industry generated $205.4 million in 2020, and is estimated to generate $386.3 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.🔰 Download Sample Pages -Automotive scissor lift is a type of platform, which can move only in the vertical direction. The mechanism is achieved by the use of folding and linked support in a crisscross pattern, which is known as pantograph pattern or scissor mechanism. Moreover, the upward vertical motion is achieved by application of pressure on the outside of lower support, which propels the work platform vertically. Furthermore, scissor lift provides a platform so that there is an extra bridge to allow closer access to the work area while providing a secure platform for operation, thereby facilitating faster & optimized functioning of jobs.Automotive scissor lifts are used in automobile manufacturing plants, automobile showroom, and extensively used in automobile manufacturing & service where scissor lifts are used to get a better view under the automobile. In addition, automotive scissor lifts can lift a maximum load of 2 to 4 tons, and are operated via hydraulic, pneumatic, or mechanical forces. On the basis of movement mechanism, the different automotive scissor lifts available are wheel mounted, unpowered, and self-propelled.In addition, the presence of key companies such as BendPak Inc., Challenger Lifts Inc., Nussbaum Automotive Solutions LP, and Rotary Lift operating in the global automotive scissor lift industry creates a positive impact on the growth of the market, due to continuous developments carried out by these key players. For instance, in November, 2019, ARI-HETRA entered into partnership with MAHA USA to design, manufacture, sell and service heavy-duty truck maintenance shop equipment in North America. In addition, in July, 2020 Nussbaum Custom Lifts GmbH acquired its sister company Otto Nußbaum GmbH & Co. KG, as the acquired company was going through financial crisis. Under the acquisition, around 220 employees are transferred to the new company and the firm's production sites in Kehl will be retained soon. Such developments carried out by these companies supplement the growth of the market across the globe .The passenger cars segment to continue its lead position during the forecast periodBased on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding around four-fifths of the global automotive scissor lift market, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to its vital role in the transportation industry. However, the heavy commercial vehicles segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to rise in demand for safety features in vehicles and stringent government regulations across the world.🔰 Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -The hydraulic scissor lift segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast periodBased on product type, the hydraulic scissor lift segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global automotive scissor lift market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to numerous advantages such as fewer moving parts that make them safer and more economical to use as compared to other lifts and ease of control. The report also analyzes the pneumatic scissor lift segment.Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, to continue its leadership status by 2030Based on region, Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, contributed to the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global automotive scissor lift market , and is estimated to continue its leadership status by 2030. This is due to increased technological advancements and surge in vehicle production across the region. However, LAMEA is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in implementation of smart technologies in the region.🔰 Procure Complete Research Report Now:Leading market playersARI-HETRABendPak Inc.Challenger Lifts Inc.EAE Automotive Equipment Co. Ltd.Hunter Engineering CompanyMAHA Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH & Co. KG.Nussbaum Custom Lifts GmbHPEAKRavaglioli S.p.A.Rotary LiftFactors such as increase in automobile production, rise in the trend of vehicle customization coupled with surge in disposable income, and implementation of stringent workplace safety regulations contribute toward the growth of automotive scissor lift market across the globe. However, high initial investment and increase in safety issues related to scissor lifts act as the key deterrent factors of the global market. On the contrary, high growth potential in untapped developing markets such as Africa & Asia and rise in need for automobile maintenance & repair are expected to create remunerative opportunities for the growth of the automotive scissor lift market during the forecast period.Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:- Automotive Microcontroller Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Application, Technology and Vehicle Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026- Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Sales Channel, by Vehicle Type, by Propulsion : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031- Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by System Type, by Sensor Type, by Vehicle Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032- Automotive Automatic Tire Inflation System (ATIS) Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product Type, by Application, by Sales Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

