Discussion Held On Future Cooperation With Employers In Providing Employment In Liberated Areas

Azerbaijan's of Labour and Social Protection of the Population held a meeting with a group of employers on the active employment programs implemented in order to ensure sustainable employment of the residents relocated to the liberated territories.

Azernews reports that the meeting was attended by representatives of the State Agency for Construction, the State Agency of Highways, "Tamiz Sheher" OJSC, "Azerishiq" OJSC, "Azerenergy" OJSC and the State Water Resources Agency.

Deputy of Labour and Social Protection of the Population, Anar Aliyev, informed about the active employment programs implemented in order to ensure sustainable employment of the residents relocated to the territories freed from occupation.

It was stated that continuous cooperation with employers is being implemented in covering the residents of Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur with employment measures, as well as organizing vocational training courses for them, the concessions applied to employers operating in the liberated territories were brought to attention.

The work done in the field of ensuring the employment of the citizens who settled and planned to settle in those areas was discussed. Together with the employers, further strengthening and increasing the efficiency of measures in this field, issues of future cooperation were discussed.