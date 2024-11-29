Discussion Held On Future Cooperation With Employers In Providing Employment In Liberated Areas
Date
11/29/2024 9:10:00 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Read more
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the
Population held a meeting with a group of employers on the active
employment programs implemented in order to ensure sustainable
employment of the residents relocated to the liberated
territories.
Azernews reports that the meeting was attended
by representatives of the State Agency for housing Construction,
the State Agency of Highways, "Tamiz Sheher" OJSC, "Azerishiq"
OJSC, "Azerenergy" OJSC and the State Water Resources Agency.
Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the
Population, Anar Aliyev, informed about the active employment
programs implemented in order to ensure sustainable employment of
the residents relocated to the territories freed from
occupation.
It was stated that continuous cooperation with employers is
being implemented in covering the residents of Garabagh and Eastern
Zangazur with employment measures, as well as organizing vocational
training courses for them, the concessions applied to employers
operating in the liberated territories were brought to
attention.
The work done in the field of ensuring the employment of the
citizens who settled and planned to settle in those areas was
discussed. Together with the employers, further strengthening and
increasing the efficiency of measures in this field, issues of
future cooperation were discussed.
MENAFN29112024000195011045ID1108939428
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.