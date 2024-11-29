Tough Ship Sails Through Time: A New Wave Of Vintage Sound With 'Dummy Up' As The Band Blends 1985 And 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Parker Grones and Karl Mattson of Tough Ship in studio during the recording of“Here Come The '80s”

Tough Ship Fuses Past and Present in 'Dummy Up,' a High-Energy Anthem That Echoes the Sounds of Classic Rock and Today

- Karl MattsonMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tough Ship , the Minneapolis-based pop rock band, sets the course for an exciting sonic journey with their new single and music video, "Dummy Up ". The lead track from their forthcoming album Here Come The '80s, "Dummy Up" is a thrilling fusion of vintage '70s and '80s sounds with a contemporary twist. A musical time machine in the best way possible, the song captures the energy and spirit of an earlier era while staying firmly anchored in the present.In a unique blend of past and present, "Dummy Up" features vocals and elements recorded in 1985 on tape, seamlessly intertwined with new arrangements recorded, mixed, and mastered in 2024 at Luca Records. This collision of eras results in a sound that is both nostalgic and fresh, as if it's been echoing across the airwaves for decades.At the heart of "Dummy Up" is a dynamic, upbeat rock track driven by a propulsive bassline, fiery guitar solos from Parker Grones, and powerful vocals from bandleader Karl Mattson. Lyrically, the song tells the story of a man caught in a frustrating emotional tug-of-war. He's deeply drawn to a woman who seems to live an invisible life, and he worries that if she doesn't break free from her self-imposed isolation, life will simply pass her by.Accompanying the release of the single is a music video that takes fans behind the scenes of Tough Ship's creative process. The video, filmed at Luca Records, shows the band recording and performing the song with a blend of vintage and modern instruments. Viewers get a rare, unfiltered look at the power of the duo-Karl Mattson and Parker Grones-bringing "Dummy Up" to life, showcasing the raw energy and synergy that powers the band's unique sound.“It's a song about frustration and wanting someone to seize the moment,” says Mattson.“But musically, it's a reflection of the sound and energy we grew up loving-something that feels timeless and free.”“We wanted the video to reflect the energy and collaboration that goes into creating our music,” says Mattson.“It's a visual representation of how we blend different eras of sound to create something that feels both familiar and excitingly new.”The song's energy is contagious, and it serves as a perfect introduction to Tough Ship's unique musical journey. Karl Mattson and Parker Grones have spent years crafting and fine-tuning their sound, from Karl's early demos to the final product that marks the formation of Tough Ship. With "Dummy Up", the band has harnessed their shared passion for classic rock influences like The Beatles, ELO, The Cars, Van Halen, Yes, and Steely Dan.Their genre-crossing approach allows them to write and record songs that feel both timeless and current. Fans of 70s and 80s AM Radio, arena rock, and soft rock will feel right at home with "Dummy Up", yet the song's fresh twist ensures it speaks to today's audience as well. The track serves as the perfect opening salvo for Tough Ship's upcoming album“Here Come The '80s", set to be released December 27, 2024.Tough Ship's partnership, born out of Karl's decades-old dream to bring his songs to life, has been a long time in the making. Having written dozens of songs over the past 50 years, Karl's original demos were shelved for years due to life's priorities. But in 2022, he dusted off his old tapes and teamed up with Parker Grones, who helped bring Karl's vision to life with his skills as an arranger and producer.With "Dummy Up" setting the stage, Tough Ship's charted course is clear: they will continue to blend nostalgia with modern flair, bringing new music to their growing fanbase with more singles and albums to follow.

