Republican lawmaker condemns any move by outgoing President Joe Biden to provide Ukraine with nuclear weapons

(MENAFN) lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene has condemned any move by outgoing President Joe Biden to provide Ukraine with nuclear weapons, calling it "insane" and potentially an act of treason. Her remarks followed a post by entrepreneur Mario Nawfal, who discussed a New York Times article suggesting that US and EU officials were considering offering Ukraine nuclear weapons as a deterrent against Russia.



Greene questioned whether the Biden administration was trying to provoke a nuclear conflict in an effort to delay the transition of power to President-elect Donald Trump. She argued that such a move would be unconstitutional and a dangerous escalation in the conflict with Russia.



The White House is reportedly exploring more aggressive measures to aid Ukraine, with Biden recently authorizing the use of American-supplied ATACMS missiles for strikes deep within Russian territory. While some officials have raised the possibility of providing Ukraine with nuclear weapons, the New York Times acknowledged the severe implications of such a step.



Russia has also updated its nuclear doctrine to allow a nuclear response to a conventional attack by a non-nuclear state backed by a nuclear power, further heightening global concerns. President Vladimir Putin has warned that such attacks could escalate the conflict to a global level, especially if Western weapons are used against Russian territory.

