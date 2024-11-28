QBWA inks MOU with International Businesswomen’s Association of Uzbekistan

(MENAFN) The Qatari Businesswomen Association (QBWA) and the International Businesswomen’s Association of Uzbekistan (TasbircorAyol) have formalized their partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signaling a strategic collaboration to enhance women's empowerment in the global business arena. The agreement underscores the shared commitment of both organizations to fostering cooperation, sharing expertise, and advancing initiatives that elevate women as influential players in economic development.



The MoU, signed by Aisha Alfardan, Vice Chairwoman of QBWA, and Oydin Sharafiddinova, Chairman of the Surkhandarya region, emphasizes the pivotal role of women in driving entrepreneurship and economic growth. Both parties are dedicated to organizing joint efforts such as business forums, educational workshops, and networking events to provide platforms for women to share innovative ideas and creative solutions, enhancing decision-making and leadership in the business sector.



This collaboration seeks to tap into the unique perspectives women bring to leadership roles, which foster diversity, creativity, and better strategic outcomes. The two associations view their partnership as a means to inspire innovation and bridge cultures, contributing to a more inclusive business environment. By pooling their resources and expertise, they aim to address challenges and open opportunities for women entrepreneurs globally.



"Collaboration knows no borders," stated Aisha Alfardan. "By uniting with women’s associations worldwide, we amplify our collective voice and build a global network of empowered leaders. Together, we demonstrate that when women collaborate, they not only transform industries but also contribute to a more inclusive and prosperous future for all."

MENAFN28112024000045015839ID1108936099