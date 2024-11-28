Qatar's Al Attiyah Wins Silver As World Military Equestrian Championship Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

The World Military Equestrian Championship kicked off yesterday with an impressive opening ceremony at Al Shaqab's Longines Indoor Arena. Hosts Qatar picked a silver medal in the first event with First Lieutenant Hamad Ali Al Attiyah finishing runner-up with a flawless 32.11 secs in the 120/125 class.

Romania's Captain Schumann-Raducanu Norbert topped the event clocking 31.43 secs while Ecuador's Captain Mosquera Salgado Xavier Alejand finished third with a time of 34.52 secs.

Action continues today with the event culminating on Saturday following a rest day tomorrow.

As many as 15 nations comprising three riders each are taking part in the competition hosted by Qatar Military Sports Association under the auspices of the International Military Sports Council (CISM). Major Sheikh Ali bin Khalid Al Thani and First Lieutenant Salman Mohammed Al Emadi are other members of Qatar's squad.