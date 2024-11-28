PM Modi To Lay Stone Of Horticulture University Campus In Karnal On Dec 9

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 28 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the main campus of Maharana Pratap Horticulture University in Karnal on December 9, Haryana and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana said on Thursday.

The minister said at a programme to mark the foundation day of Maharana Pratap Horticulture University in Karnal. Indri MLA and Chief Whip, Ramkumar Kashyap, also participated in the event.

Addressing the gathering on this occasion, the Agriculture Minister said India has the most fertile land in the world.

"Farmers in both India and Haryana are achieving good yields, and that the agriculture sector is both strong and vital."

He highlighted that agriculture is considered the backbone of the economy, and that while all other sectors were halted during the Covid-19 pandemic, agriculture remained operational.

He stressed that unless agriculture is prioritised, unemployment cannot be effectively addressed. He urged efforts to place agriculture at the forefront, as there are numerous opportunities in the agricultural sector in Haryana.

Rana said there is a need to promote coarse grains, which he believes are more beneficial than wheat. He pointed out that farmers are not earning substantial profits from the traditional cultivation of wheat and paddy, and that the over-exploitation of natural resources has led to serious water scarcity issues in both the country and the state.

Additionally, he highlighted the growing health concerns linked to the widespread cultivation of wheat and paddy.

"In this context, the Prime Minister is encouraging farmers to cultivate coarse grains, which could help address these issues while promoting healthier food options for the public," he said.

On the naming of the Horticulture University as Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap, the Minister said he himself had proposed the name.

He said that Maharana Pratap was the first freedom fighter and is widely respected not only in India but across the world.

Rana expressed hope that Maharana Pratap Horticulture University will soon emerge as a model institution, not only in India but globally. He assured that the Haryana government would provide all possible support to Maharana Pratap Horticulture University in this regard.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Suresh Malhotra provided a detailed overview of the achievements of Maharana Pratap Horticulture University.