KNPC Broadens Payment Techniques

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait National Company on Thursday launched the payment system with credit and visa cards and Gulf banks' cards at all stations throughout the country.

The KNPC said in a statement that the new service would provide the clients with broader payment opportunities at the 67 filling stations.

The new service is an addition to existing services such as the KNET, electronic coupons and e-Petrol payments. (end)

km









MENAFN28112024000071011013ID1108936156