Qatar National Arabian Horse Show Begins
Date
11/28/2024 8:02:34 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
The 27th Qatar National Arabian Horse Show, organised by the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC), began yesterday. The event will span four days at the outdoor arena of the Qatar Equestrian Federation.
The Show features 300 horses representing numerous Qatari studs and farms, including Al Shaqab (a member of Qatar Foundation), Al Nasser, Umm Al Udham, Al Sraiya, Al Jood, Al Thamer and Al Jumail, alongside entries from individual owners. PICTURES: Juhaim/QREC
MENAFN28112024000063011010ID1108936104
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.