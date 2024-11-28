Qatar National Arabian Horse Show Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The 27th Qatar National Arabian Horse Show, organised by the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC), began yesterday. The event will span four days at the outdoor arena of the Qatar Equestrian Federation.

The Show features 300 horses representing numerous Qatari studs and farms, including Al Shaqab (a member of Qatar Foundation), Al Nasser, Umm Al Udham, Al Sraiya, Al Jood, Al Thamer and Al Jumail, alongside entries from individual owners. PICTURES: Juhaim/QREC