French And Greek Military Aid To Armenia Aims At Fueling Regional Tensions

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Read more
A prominent Greek media outlet recently circulated an article
detailing Athens' intention to transfer its Russian-made defense
systems, such as the S-300PMU1, Tor-M1, and OSA, to Armenia. These
systems are to be replaced with more modern Western and Israeli
technologies.
The article highlights significant issues related to
Armenian-Greek relations, which many believe represent just the tip
of the iceberg.
The outlet cites several reasons for the transfer, noting that
Greece faces difficulties in acquiring spare parts due to sanctions
imposed on Russia. More importantly, it reads that the
reinforcement of Armenia is not solely a Greek initiative but a
product of cooperation with France, which will also contribute
weapons to bolster Armenia's defenses.
Moreover, the outlet confirms that the number of Armenian
students in Greek military schools has doubled, and the number of
Armenian special forces training in Greece has increased. Surely,
all these means that Armenia does not intend to pursue peace in the
region, while some Western countries, like Greece and France, are
exacerbating tensions.
Speaking to Azernews , British expert Neil
Watson believes that France is the main factor in this decision. He
said that France views Armenia as its satellite in the South
Caucasus, where there is a void in the former Russian sphere.
“France also wishes to placate its Franco-Armenia, as normal.
Greece has participated, due to the ongoing situation in Cyprus and
because it views this as a religious conflict.
France and Greece want to impact the possibility of a peace
treaty being signed and leave the possibility of a return to
conflict, particularly if Pashinyan is replaced,” the British
expert noted.
He added that this decision will certainly impact peace talks.
Accepting weaponry from any third country is an aggressive move and
indicates that Armenia is not serious about peace.
Regarding Azerbaijan's response, he emphasized that Azerbaijan
will not stop the peace talks, but it will mean that it is more
forceful in its demands, particularly over the changes to the
Armenian constitution that currently make claims on Azerbaijani
territory. Armenia has to come to the table waving the white flag
of defeat, not seeking rearmament from third countries who have
their own agendas.
As for the capabilities of these weapons, Turkish military
expert Abdullah Ağar noted that France and Greece are in a state of
hostility towards Azerbaijan and Turkey and are attempting to
support Armenia within the framework of geopolitical balance.
“It appears they intend to transfer Russian-origin weapons from
Greece to Armenia, a move directly related to the Garabagh war.
Additionally, France, Greece, the European Union, and the USA have
undertaken similar actions with India and Iran. Their objective
seems to be using Armenia for their own benefit, to advance a
geopolitical agenda aimed at suppressing and surrounding Azerbaijan
and Turkey, and to create a deterrent effect through Armenia,” he
said.
Ağar pointed out that the weapons being transferred are medium
and high-altitude main defence missile systems that Armenia
possessed before the Garabagh War.
“During the war, the Azerbaijani army destroyed Armenia's OSAs,
Tors, Buks, and S-300s, severely impacting Armenia's main defence
missile capability. Now, it seems they are trying to address this
gap and weakness. During the Garabagh war, OSAs were destroyed
early on, and in the later stages, TORs, BUKs, and S-300s were also
targeted. This led to a significant collapse in the Armenian army's
inventory,” he said.
Abdullah Ağar opined that currently, Armenia appears to be
integrating these new systems while simultaneously replacing them
with Western and Israeli weapons. He said that Greece has been
renewing its capabilities and is now creating a new inventory from
both Israel and the West.
“Azerbaijan is fully aware of and evaluates these developments.
In fact, it has demonstrated great success in neutralizing these
weapons during the war.
Furthermore, the introduction of Armenian weapons with different
levels, areas, and capabilities compels Azerbaijan to develop new
measures. Consequently, Azerbaijan has already increased its
defence budget by 20-25% on the instructions of Mr Aliyev, adding
one billion dollars to the budget. From this perspective, we see
that Azerbaijan is making significant advances with its existing
and proven weapons in response to Armenia's new capabilities and
weapons,” he concluded.
MENAFN28112024000195011045ID1108935778
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.