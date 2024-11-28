Arab League expresses support for ceasefire in Lebanon

(MENAFN) The Arab League has expressed its support for the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel, which officially took effect, emphasizing the urgency of achieving a similar resolution for the Gaza Strip. Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, in a statement on Wednesday, called the agreement a significant step towards reducing hostilities and preventing further bloodshed, urging its full and precise implementation to help Lebanon recover swiftly. He also acknowledged the US-led mediation that facilitated the deal.



Aboul Gheit underscored the necessity of Israel’s complete withdrawal from all Lebanese territories as outlined in the agreement. He linked this step to the preparation for the return of displaced persons to their homes and highlighted the importance of enforcing the provisions of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701. This resolution, adopted in 2006, calls for a cessation of hostilities and the disarmament of armed groups in southern Lebanon.



The Arab League chief lamented the toll the conflict has taken on Lebanon, citing the heavy loss of civilian lives and extensive damage to the country’s infrastructure. He emphasized that the ceasefire offers a vital opportunity for Lebanon to address its internal challenges, particularly the election of a president, a position that has remained vacant for more than two years.



The statement reflects the Arab League's hope that the ceasefire will not only bring immediate relief to Lebanon but also pave the way for long-term stability in the region. It calls for continued diplomatic efforts to address similar conflicts in neighboring areas, particularly in Gaza.

