Kuwait Amb. To Portugal Calls For Global Effort To Counter Islamophobia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to Portugal Hamad Al-Hazeem called for a global effort to counter Islamophobia, which promotes hate against Muslims and the great religion of Islam.

This statement, on behalf of Kuwaiti Foreign Abdullah Al-Yahya, came at the 10th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) held in Cascais, Portugal.

During the speech, Ambassador Al-Hazeem extended greetings from the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber as he expressed His Highness the Amir's best wishes for the forum's success.

In his speech during the forum's closing session, Wednesday, Ambassador Al-Hazeem noted that the culture of dialogue, peace and moderation has been deeply rooted in the Kuwaiti society long before the establishment of the modern Kuwaiti State.

He highlighted the 1962 Constitution enshrined these values, emphasizing many articles that guarantee freedom of speech and belief freely and safely.

He pointed out that Kuwait is the home to over 120 nationalities with diverse cultures, beliefs, and religions, stressing that Kuwait ensures the utmost safety, mutual respect, and dignified living for all.

Ambassador Al-Hazeem conveyed Kuwait's gratitude to the UN High Representative for the (UNAOC) Under-Secretary-General Miguel Moratinos praising his efforts and constructive initiatives, which includes prevention, combating extremism and countering radicalization that aligns with Kuwait foreign policy.

He referenced Kuwait's establishment of the Global Center for Moderation that advocates for balanced thoughts and tolerance, the center hosted several conferences and seminars in Kuwait and abroad.

In that context, Ambassador Al-Hazeem commended the role of the (UNAOC) for the Palestinian people in Gaza who are facing systematic killing, displacement and destruction by the Israeli occupation.

He also expressed his concerns over the violence and blatant violations of Palestinian rights and international law, calling for an end to the Israeli occupation on Lebanon and respect for its sovereignty.

He also stressed the importance of adhering to relevant international resolutions to restore lasting peace and security to Lebanon and the region.

The Ambassador addressed the growing misinterpretation of Islam and the discrimination faced by Muslims in many parts of the world, urging the international community to raise awareness about Islamophobia.

The forum, which began on November 25, with the motto "Many Cultures, One Humanity," and lasted for three days was attended by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Spain's King Felipe VI Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and the Portuguese State Minister and Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel.

The UNAOC was established in 2005 at the initiative of the Spain and Turkyie governments under the auspices of the United Nations promoting dialogue and building bridges of understanding between different cultures and religions. (end)

