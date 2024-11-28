First EU Youth Short Film Festival Concludes With Awarding Ceremony, Film Screenings From Qatar And Europe

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The first EU Youth Short Festival, Frames, Reframed, concluded on November 25, 2024 with great success at the Doha Beach Club, marking a unique collaboration between European and Qatari filmmakers. Over two days, the festival attracted a vibrant audience for the film screenings and masterclasses, showcasing the thriving art of short filmmaking across both regions. The festival highlighted the power of storytelling to connect cultures and foster understanding.

H E Dr. Cristian Tudor, Ambassador of the European Union to Qatar, expressed his appreciation for the event, stating:“This festival is a testament to the strong cultural bridges being built between the European Union and Qatar. The creativity and passion of these young filmmakers is what reframes the cultural ties between the EU and Qatar through telling their stories which resonate long after the festival has ended.”

The awarding ceremony, led by Dr. Angelos Lenos, Deputy Head of Mission of the EU Delegation to Qatar, announced the winners at the end it the event. Best Picture Award went to Olayan by Qatari filmmaker Khalifa Al Marri, a touching story of a young Bedouin boy's bond with his camel. The jury praised the film for its emotional depth and compelling narrative of friendship and resilience. Al Marri commented saying:“This recognition means a lot to me. It's not only a validation of my work but also a celebration of the stories we tell as a Qatari community.”

For Best Screenplay, It's Nice in Here, by the Dutch filmmaker Robert-Jonathan Koeyers, stood out for its innovative storytelling and exploration of identity and social conflict. The award was accepted on behalf of the filmmaker by H.E. Ferdinand Lahnstein, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Ambassador Lahnstein expressed his delight saying:“It is an honor to accept this award on behalf of the Dutch filmmaker Robert-Jonathan Koeyers. This recognition reflects the power of cinema to connect cultures and share unique perspectives, something we are immensely proud of.”

Honorable Mentions were awarded to two Qatari films: Through Her Eyes by Lolwa Al Jassim, a moving portrayal of a mother raising a child with autism, and A Simple Cut by Maha Al Jufairi, which examines societal pressures faced by young girls.

The festival also featured insightful masterclasses at W Hotel, covering“AI in Filmmaking” and“Making Films for Social Media.” We would like to extend a special thank you to our esteemed speakers: Dr. Rafael Antunes, Associate Professor at Universidade Lusófona, Dr. Pedro Canavilhas, Lisbon-based filmmaker and co-founder of B'Lizzard Motion Pictures, and Hadeer Omar, Assistant Professor at Virginia Commonwealth University in Qatar. Their expertise and contributions provided invaluable insights, sparking engaging discussions among aspiring filmmakers.

The Delegation of the European Union to Qatar extends its deepest thanks to the partners, including the participating EU Member State Embassies, Northwester University Qatar, VCUarts Qatar, Georgetown University Qatar, Doha Beach Club, W Hotel Doha, Luxury Travel by Latifa, and the creative collaborators Zerohundred and Final Events, for their support in making this festival possible.