Ukraine possibly to get pressured into discussions ‘within months’

(MENAFN) US officials are increasingly recognizing that Ukraine may soon have to negotiate with Russia, potentially conceding territory, the Washington Post reported. With Ukraine facing significant battlefield losses and Russia reclaiming territory in the Kursk region, many believe that Ukraine is in its weakest position in nearly three years. White House officials suggest that within a few months, Ukraine could be compelled to enter talks and may need to compromise on territorial claims. This shift in perspective is also noted among Ukraine’s European allies.



Despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejecting any territorial concessions, US officials have adjusted their expectations, particularly as the possibility of a change in US leadership with Donald Trump's return to office in January looms. Biden's recent decisions to provide Ukraine with advanced weapons, such as ATACMS missiles and banned landmines, were made to strengthen Ukraine's position before any negotiations. However, there is frustration in Europe that such support came too late, as Ukraine’s military position has weakened. Additionally, Moscow has ramped up its military response, deploying new hypersonic missiles following Ukraine's strikes on Russian territory.

