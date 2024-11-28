Dubawi Spectre Caps Stellar Day For Ghazali And Casamento With Doha Cup Triumph

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dubawi Spectre, owned by Mansoor Ebrahim S. I. Al Mahmoud, captured the Doha Cup at Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday marking a fourth victory for trainer Jassim Ghazali and a third for jockey Marco Casamento.

The four-year-old son of Dubawi came with a late, yet big, run on the outside in the final 300m to hit the lead, kick away and take the 1700m race Thoroughbred Handicap by three lengths over Al Shaman. Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) Racing Manager Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi crowned the winners.

It was a fabulous day for Ghazali and Casamento at QREC's 7th Al Rayyan Race Meeting with both teaming up to secure a hat-trick in the last three races.

Hazm Al Sulaimi handed them the Local Purebred Arabian Handicap 55-75 (Class 5) title while Kassir De Carrere earned second win for the duo with win in the Purebred Arabian Novice Plate (3yo only) (Class 5).

Ghazali registered his first win yesterday when Alberto Sanna guided Shellbrook to Thoroughbred Handicap 45-65 (Class 6) victory.

Nirond (Purebred Arabian Handicap 60-80, Class 4), Awaayid (Local Thoroughbred Maiden Plate, Class 6), Proud Samaritan (Thoroughbred Maiden Plate - 2yo only, Class 6) and Tomorrownevercomes (Thoroughbred Handicap 45-65, Class 6) also bagged wins in the eight-race meet.

7th Al Rayyan Race Meeting - Doha Cup

WINNERS: (Horse, Tariner, Jockey)

Doha Cup - Thoroughbred Handicap 85-105 (Class 2) Dubawi Spectre, Jassim Ghazali, Marco Casamento

Purebred Arabian Novice Plate (3yo only) (Class 5) Kassir De Carrere, Jassim Ghazali, Marco Casamento

Local Purebred Arabian Handicap 55-75 (Class 5) Hazm Al Sulaimi, Jassim Ghazali, Marco Casamento

Purebred Arabian Handicap 60-80 (Class 4) Nirond, Ahmed Kobeissi, Arnaud De Lepine

Thoroughbred Handicap 45-65 (Class 6) Shellbrook, Jassim Ghazali, Alberto Sanna

Local Thoroughbred Maiden Plate (Class 6) Awaayid, Zuhair Mohsen, Soufiane Saadi

Thoroughbred Maiden Plate (2yo only) (Class 6) Proud Samaritan, Hamad Al Jehani, Bauyrzhan Murzabayev

Thoroughbred Handicap 45-65 (Class 6) Tomorrownevercomes, Rashid Mohammed Alathba, Maikon De Souza