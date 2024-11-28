Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Set To Open New Int'l Competition Season

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation gets ready to start new international competition season in February 2025, Azernews reports.

The first competition to be organized in our country will be the Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling on February 22-23.

Athletes from 26 countries will compete for victory in individual and synchronized programs at the competition to be held at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.