Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Set To Open New Int'l Competition Season
Date
11/28/2024 6:17:44 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation gets ready to start new
international competition season in February 2025,
Azernews reports.
The first competition to be organized in our country will be the
Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup on February 22-23.
Athletes from 26 countries will compete for victory in
individual and synchronized programs at the competition to be held
at the National Gymnastics Arena.
Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises
seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International
Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).
The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The
restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new
level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not
go unnoticed.
The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious
federations.
For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the
Top 10 gymnastics federations.
