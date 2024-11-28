Russians Execute Five Ukrainian Pows Near Novodarivka In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces executed five Ukrainian defenders who had been taken prisoners near Novodarivka in Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Ukrinform, the Office of the Prosecutor General (OGP) reported the incident on Facebook.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the war crime occurred on November 24. Six Ukrainian defenders were captured by Russian forces, five of whom were subsequently executed.

The specific Russian military unit likely involved in the crime has been identified, and an investigation into its servicemen is ongoing.

Investigators have also obtained a video recording documenting the execution.

A criminal case has been opened under Part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, addressing violations of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder.

The OGP emphasized that the execution of prisoners of war constitutes a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a serious international crime.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, law enforcement has also launched an investigation into the execution of five captured Ukrainian soldiers by Russian forces near the village of Petrivka in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region.