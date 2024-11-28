Khalistani Terrorist Pannun Issues Threat Video To Disrupt DGP Conference In Odisha

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 28 (IANS) The US-based pro-Khalistani Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has issued a threat to disrupt the three-day Director Generals/ Inspector Generals of Conference-2024 going to be held in Bhubaneswar from Friday.

The founder of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit in a video issued on Thursday called the Prime Minister, Union Home and National Security Advisor the "axis of evil who are bringing the biggest security threat to Bhubaneswar".

“Bhubaneswar is not the city of temple but the city of terror where 200 Indian terrorists of CISF, BSF, CRPF, NSG, NIA, and IB are meeting under the chairmanship of Amit Shah who directed and coordinated the assassination of Sahid Nijjar. Disrupt and stop DGP terror conference who under the influence of violent Hindutva ideology, orchestrated and planned the killings of pro-Khalistan Sikhs, Kashmiri fighters, Naxals, and Maoists,” said Pannun in the video.

“Naxals, and Maoists, Kashmir fighters, I urge you to take cover in the temples and hotels of Bhubaneswar to internationalise your issues,” added the Pannun.

It is pertinent here to mention that the state capital has been placed under a blanket of security for the three-day event.

“The security measures are taken to ensure the safety and security of VVIPs and distinguished delegates across the country to prevent any untoward incidents. Comprehensive security arrangements have been made with the deployment of the BSF/CRPF/Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) and thorough anti-sabotage checks. Patrolling and Blocking have been intensified in different areas. CCTV surveillance and human intelligence teams have been deployed across the city,” said a senior police official on Wednesday.

The three-day grand event will be attended by PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, NSA Ajit Doval, senior officers of the Intelligence Bureau, DGPs of all states, DG of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), chiefs of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), National Security Guard (NSG) and Special Protection Group (SPG).