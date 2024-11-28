Netanyahu swiftly declares war in Lebanon over after just two months of military operations

(MENAFN) Netanyahu swiftly declared the war in Lebanon over after just two months of military operations, claiming the objectives were achieved. Yet, after 13 months of ground operations in Gaza, where even more significant military accomplishments have been made, he refuses to end the conflict or withdraw, citing ongoing operations, particularly the need to secure the return of abducted individuals.



His speeches, often filled with self-promotion, could easily be adapted to reference Hamas instead of Hezbollah, with similar rhetoric applied to both conflicts. Netanyahu insists that the northern war will end only once all goals are fulfilled. Yet, the war in Gaza continues, raising questions about why the situations are treated differently. His reluctance to end the Gaza conflict seems more rooted in political maneuvering and his desire to leave a historical legacy, rather than genuine strategic objectives.



Portraying himself as a brave leader who led Israel's military in Lebanon, Netanyahu has allowed the northern front to drag on while focusing on Gaza. In Lebanon, his military approach involved airstrikes and the collapse of the economy, but his handling of Gaza lacks the same clear strategy, with ongoing efforts to delay a resolution. His promises to the public, especially regarding the return of abducted citizens, have been widely criticized, leaving many families frustrated and hopeless.



Any other Prime Minister with compassion or integrity would have made a different decision and pulled out of Gaza. Instead, Netanyahu’s actions have only deepened the suffering, continuously lying to the public and mishandling the situation of the abducted. His credibility is further questioned with his handling of the Lebanon ceasefire, which many view as inadequate, especially due to the lack of a buffer zone and the reliance on Lebanese forces and UN peacekeepers. Netanyahu's justification for focusing on Iran while closing the Lebanon front only highlights his contradictory priorities, leaving both the public and critics doubting his true commitment to peace and security.

