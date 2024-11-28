Palestinian President releases constitutional declaration that details process for filling presidential vacancy within Palestinian Authority

(MENAFN) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has released a constitutional declaration that details the process for filling a presidential vacancy within the Palestinian Authority. The declaration states that, if the position of president becomes vacant, the Speaker of the Palestinian National Council will temporarily take over the duties of the presidency until new are held in accordance with Palestinian electoral law.



Abbas emphasized the current critical challenges facing Palestine, including a and economic crisis and severe existential threats due to ongoing conflict. He stressed the importance of safeguarding Palestinian territorial integrity, ensuring security, and maintaining political stability during these turbulent times. Additionally, Abbas reaffirmed that core values such as freedom, the rule of law, equality, democracy, and social justice are fundamental to any legitimate government that will lead Palestine into the future.



The declaration outlines that, in the absence of the Legislative Council, the Speaker of the Palestinian National Council will assume the role of interim president for a period not exceeding ninety days. During this time, new presidential elections will be held in accordance with Palestinian law.

