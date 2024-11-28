Cyberattacks become more frequent, severe

(MENAFN) Cyberattacks are becoming more frequent and severe, with many organizations suffering losses between $1 million and $10 million last year. As the digital landscape expands, threats pose an ongoing challenge for businesses across various sectors. Reports from leading cybersecurity firms like Microsoft, Mandiant, Check Point, Palo Alto, CrowdStrike, and IBM highlight the sharp increase in both the volume and severity of these attacks by the end of 2023. These cyber threats often target sensitive information, such as personal and confidential data, making organizations prime targets. As companies increasingly depend on digital infrastructures and supply chains, they face higher risks of disruption, leading to major consequences like halted services or total operational shutdowns. In some cases, businesses took weeks to recover from cyberattacks. Therefore, while prevention is crucial, being adequately prepared for an effective response is essential to minimize damage. Implementing strong response strategies and investing in continuous employee training is key to building resilience against these growing threats.



Although prevention remains important, many recent high-profile cyber incidents have emphasized the need for effective response measures when attacks occur. The focus has shifted from just preventing cyberattacks to developing effective management strategies that prioritize fast detection and mitigation of impacts. Even with robust security systems in place, the threat of an attack persists. For example, a single malicious email could initiate a cyberattack. Effective cyber incident management involves prompt detection, minimizing damage, and reducing operational risks. Proper planning and frequent training can greatly enhance an organization's ability to respond to cyber threats and minimize potential damage.



Additionally, the rise in cyberattacks has led to an increase in regulatory requirements, further complicating the challenge of managing cyber risks. Particularly in sectors like banking, institutions must adhere to stringent cybersecurity standards, including ISO 27001 and Swift regulations, to ensure the protection of financial systems. Complying with these regulations not only strengthens defenses against cyberattacks but also reinforces customer and investor confidence in an organization’s ability to manage cyber risks effectively.

