Shostka Infrastructure Facilities Destroyed, School, Hospital, Residential Buildings Damaged In Missile Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Shostka, a local school, hospital, water facilities and residential buildings sustained damage, and infrastructure facilities were destroyed as a result of Russia's missile attack.

Mayor Mykola Noha reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

"Today, November 28, Russian aggressors launched a missile strike on the Shostka community! Several infrastructure facilities were destroyed! A school, 12 multi-storey apartment blocks, hospital premises, and water supply facilities were damaged!" the statement says.

Russian missiles target energy infrastructure inregion

According to the mayor, emergency response teams have been deployed across town.

He added that a headquarters has been set up in the city to accept applications for damage compensation.

As reported, on November 28, Russia launched a massive strike on Ukraine, targeting energy facilities.