Shostka Infrastructure Facilities Destroyed, School, Hospital, Residential Buildings Damaged In Missile Strike
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Shostka, a local school, hospital, water supply facilities and residential buildings sustained damage, and infrastructure facilities were destroyed as a result of Russia's missile attack.
Mayor Mykola Noha reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.
"Today, November 28, Russian aggressors launched a missile strike on the Shostka community! Several infrastructure facilities were destroyed! A school, 12 multi-storey apartment blocks, hospital premises, and water supply facilities were damaged!" the statement says.
According to the mayor, emergency response teams have been deployed across town.
He added that a headquarters has been set up in the city to accept applications for damage compensation.
As reported, on November 28, Russia launched a massive strike on Ukraine, targeting energy facilities.
