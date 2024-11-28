Zelensky's Team Comments On Calls To Lower Army Mobilization Age

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Presidential Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn says it makes no sense for Ukraine to lower the current military draft age since the country does not receive on time the weapons systems pledged by international partners.

Lytvyn addressed the issue on X amid Western reports claiming the US is calling for a reduction in the mobilization age in Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"It doesn't make sense to see calls for Ukraine to lower the mobilisation age, presumably in order to draft more people, when we can see that previously announced equipment is not arriving on time. Because of these delays, Ukraine lacks weapons to equip already mobilized soldiers," Lytvyn noted.

According to the advisor, partners have full access to data, being able to compare promises with actual deliveries.

"Ukraine cannot be expected to compensate for delays in logistics or hesitation in support with the youth of our men on the frontline," the presidential advisor noted.

As reported, on November 27, Reuters and AP, citing senior American officials, wrote that the administration of outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden is urging Ukraine to review mobilization legislation in order to draft men into the army from the age of 18 and quickly conscript more soldiers for the defense forces.

Earlier, U.S. President's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that in addition to weapons, Ukraine needs additional manpower to strengthen its positions on the front line.

Photo: Radio Liberty