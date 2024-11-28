Massive Russian Attack Leaves Enegy Infrastructure Damaged In Several Regions - Operator

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a massive combined attack on the Ukrainian power grid, infrastructure facilities sustained damaged in a number of regions.

Emergency power outages have been introduced in the country, says Ukrenergo , the national operator of the Ukrainian power system, Ukrinform reports.

"Overnight and this morning, the enemy executed another massive missile and drone attack on the Ukrainian power system, 11th since the start of this year. Energy infrastructure facilities in several regions suffered damage. Emergency response teams scrambled immediately after the air alert was canceled," the report says.

Ukrenergo recalled that emergency power outages continue to be in effect. The operator will update the public on when rolling blackouts will be called off. After the emergency shutdowns are canceled, information on the timing and volume of hourly shutdowns for household consumers will be updated.

It is also noted that electricity consumption in Ukraine as of 05:00 on November 28 corresponded to the indicators recorded on the previous day. Due to adverse weather, 17 settlements in Chernihiv region remain without electricity.

Electricity imports are scheduled for Thursday from Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova with a total volume of 8,668 MWh.