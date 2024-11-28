All Drones, Missiles Targeting Kyiv Destroyed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kyiv, during a combined missile and drone strike by the Russian on the morning of Thursday, November 28, all incoming air targets were intercepted. Missile debris left a truck and premises of a local enterprise damaged.

That's according to the municipal administration , Ukrinform reports.

As noted by the head of the administration, Serhiy Popko, the enemy likely employed missiles and drones of various types.

“An air raid alert was declared in the capital almost at midnight due to the drone threat from the eastern direction. The alert lasted almost nine and a half hours. Closer to the morning, the Russian aerospace forces launched Kh-101 missiles from Tu-95MS strategic aircraft,” Popko noted.

According to the official, the missiles were approaching Kyiv from different directions. As a result of the air battle, all enemy targets that threatened Kyiv were destroyed.

As of this moment, reports have been confirmed that the debris had fallen in two districts of the capital. No casualties were reported. At one of the local enterprises, windows were shattered, doors were blown off, and a truck was damaged.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, missile debris plubged in the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts of Kyiv.

