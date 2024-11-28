Kuwait PM Congratulates Mauritania On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad sent Thursday a congratulatory cable to President of Mauritania Mohammad Ould Cheikh Ghazouani on the occasion of his country's National Day. (pickup previous) sa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.