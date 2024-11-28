Kuwait Health Min.: Kuwait's Making Exceptional Progress In Combating HIVAIDS

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Miniter Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi affirmed on Thursday Kuwait's "exceptional" progress in combating human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), as reported by the Joint UN Programme on and (UNAIDS) placing Kuwait in the Arab and regional lead.

This came in a speech given on behalf of the by the Ministry's Undersecretary Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi at the opening of the two-day Kuwait National for AIDS, on Wednesday.

According to the report, Kuwait had achieved the 90/90/90 indicator meaning that 90 percent of infected people are aware of their infection, 90 percent of diagnosed people are receiving treatment and 90 percent of those receiving treatment have undetected viral load.

Al-Awadhi added that Kuwait is working steadily towards the next indicator and achieving 95/95/95 target by the year 2025, in line with the strategic national plan for combating HIVAIDS 2023/2027 that was recently launched by the ministry.

He explained that the ministry provides the latest treatments that have been developed globally to treat AIDS, including long-acting injections, while also providing voluntary testing and confidential testing for HIV and sexually transmitted diseases, and counseling services.

For his part, Director of the Ministry's Health Department Dr. Fahad Al-Ghimlas referred to the ministry's achievements including conducting an epidemiological investigation and providing care for 165 HIV-positive cases from Kuwaiti patients, and more than 100 foreigners and residents.

He explained that the 2023 National AIDS Statistical Report was submitted to World Health Organization (WHO), in addition to preparing the periodic reports required by UNAIDS and WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean (EMRO), in addition to issuing more than 2,000 HIV-free certificates, examined in the department's public health labs.

For his part, Al-Jahra Health District Dr. Jamal Al-Duaij said that the conference is a great opportunity to discuss the latest scientific developments in the diagnosis and treatment of venereal diseases, exchange experiences, and enhance and unify cooperation of different sectors.

He stated that the Infectious Diseases Hospital's commitment to organize this conference is based on the importance of its role as a scientific and medical authority in supporting scientific research and providing continuous education and training opportunities for doctors and specialists.

In turn, Chairman of the Conference Organizing Committee Dr. Osama Al-Baqsami said that the conference aims to shed light on the latest developments in the field of diagnosis and treatment of HIV and sexually transmitted diseases.

Al-Baqsami added that the conference discusses developments in accurate diagnostic tests, innovations in antiviral treatments, and effective prevention strategies that have proven successful globally. (end)

