AIR INDIA EXPRESS CROSSES 50 DESTINATION MARK, ADDS BANGKOK, DIMAPUR AND PATNA TO ITS EXPANDING NETWORK

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 28-November-2024, Bengaluru: Air India Express marked a significant milestone in its rapidly expanding network, expanding to 51 destinations across India, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Operations to Bangkok will commence on 20th December 2024, with direct flights connecting Surat and Pune to the vibrant capital of Thailand. Additionally, the airline strengthens its domestic network with the launch of services to Dimapur and Patna, offering daily direct connectivity between Dimapur and Guwahati, and Patna and Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The flights are now open for booking on the airline’s award-winning website, airindiaexpress.com, and other major booking channels.



Scheduled from December 20, 2024 (all timings local)

Departure Arrival Departure Time Arrival Time Frequency

Pune Bangkok 08:40 14:30 Tue, Thu, Sat

Bangkok Pune 15:35 18:25 Tue, Thu, Sat

Surat Bangkok 09:35 15.35 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun

Bangkok Surat 16.35 19.35 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun

Schedule from January 1, 2025

Dimapur Guwahati 15.20 16.25 Daily

Guwahati Dimapur 13.20 14.40 Daily

Schedule from January 15,2025

Patna Bengaluru 09:05 11:45 Daily

Bengaluru Patna 05:55 08:35 Daily

Patna Hyderabad 13:45 15:55 Daily

Hyderabad Patna 11:05 13:05 Daily



Commenting on the milestone, Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express, said, “With Bangkok as our 50th destination, Air India Express is rapidly expanding its presence in Southeast Asia, even as we expand our domestic India footprint. We are particularly excited to launch our new service from Pune and Surat, new India’s emerging economic powerhouses. The launch of Air India Express services to Dimapur and Patna strengthens our domestic network, connecting Dimapur to Guwahati and onward to Delhi, and connecting Patna to Bengaluru and Hyderabad. This expansion builds on our strategy of connecting non-metros to international destinations and Indian metros, promoting economic growth and tourism, while continuing to deliver an exceptional travel experience with our signature Indian hospitality.”



With the launch of services to Dimapur and Patna, Air India Express also offers convenient one-stop connections to these cities. Dimapur will have convenient one-stop connectivity to Delhi via Guwahati, while Patna will be connected to Indore via Hyderabad.



From Pune: Air India Express operates 75 weekly flights from Pune connecting directly to nine destinations including Bangkok, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow. Additionally, the airline provides one-stop connectivity to 20 domestic destinations: Agartala, Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Goa, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Jammu, Kozhikode, Mangalore, Patna, Ranchi, Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair) , Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada, Varanasi and Vishakhapatnam 9 international destinations: Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Dubai, Muscat, Riyadh, Salalah, Sharjah, Singapore.

Form Surat: Air India Express operates 40 weekly flights from Surat connecting directly to seven destinations including Bengaluru, Bangkok, Chennai, Delhi, Dubai, Hyderabad and Sharjah. Additionally, the airline provides one-stop connectivity to 22 domestic destinations: Agartala, Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Calicut, Chennai, Goa, Gwalior, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mangalore, Patna, Ranchi, Sri Vijaya Puram, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi, Vijayawada and Vishakhapatnam and 5 international destinations: Bahrain, Dammam, Jeddah, Muscat and Riyadh.





