Bahrain’s Team “Temprah” Crowned "Company of the Year" in Historic Win at INJAZ Al Arab YEC 2024

A spirit of innovation and ambition filled the air at the Intercontinental Festival City in Dubai as INJAZ Al-Arab, a member of Junior Achievement Worldwide, celebrated its 20th Anniversary at the 18th edition of the Youth Entrepreneurship Celebration (YEC).

The event marked a significant milestone for INJAZ Al-Arab, celebrating the achievement of delivering over 1.2 million learning experiences to young minds across the MENA region in 2024, which surpassed a goal set 20 years ago.

The YEC brought together 70 talented students from 11 participating countries – Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, KSA, Palestine, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, and the UAE. These young entrepreneurs showcased their creativity and business acumen, competing for top honors.

Instrumental to the success of the YEC was the support of numerous partners, including Investcorp, Mastercard, PMIEF, FedEx, Boeing, Starbucks at Alshaya Group, and TikTok.

After months of intense competition and remarkable innovation, Bahrain has secured a historic milestone at the Young Entrepreneurs Competition (YEC) 2024. For the first time, “Temprah” from the British University of Bahrain, representing Bahrain in the University category, has been awarded the coveted title of "Company of the Year". This prestigious recognition underscores the exceptional talent, creativity, and determination of Bahrain’s youth. In addition, individual members of Team Temprah have received notable honors: Ahmed Alawadhi was awarded the Alshaya Group Award, and Bayan Salman received the PMIEF Award.

Adding to this momentous achievement, Team Jawik, from Al Hekma International School, representing Bahrain’s high school track also brought home an array of accolades, further cementing the Kingdom’s position as a leader in nurturing entrepreneurial excellence.

Al Shaya Group: Ali Fuad

Boeing Award: Ward Al Sabbagh

PMIEF Award: Arwa Al Rowaijeh and Abdulwadood Muzammil

"The YEC is a platform for young entrepreneurs to showcase their skills and turn their dreams into reality," said Akef Aqrabawi, President & CEO of INJAZ Al-Arab. "We are incredibly proud to play a role in nurturing the next generation of business leaders in the MENA region.”

“This year’s accomplishments by Bahraini students at INJAZ Al Arab’s Young Entrepreneurship Celebration reflect the incredible potential of our youth and their unwavering determination to excel on a regional stage. At INJAZ Bahrain, we remain committed to nurturing their talents and equipping them with the skills to drive innovation and create a brighter future for our Kingdom.” – Her Highness Sheikha Hessa Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain.

INJAZ Al-Arab fosters strong partnerships with ministries of education and government entities to expand its reach. Through these collaborations, students in public schools and universities gain access to engaging and relevant curricula delivered directly to classrooms by experienced professionals from the private sector. Volunteers provide invaluable guidance, helping students build networks and explore potential career paths.

INJAZ Bahrain proudly acknowledges the invaluable support of its strategic sponsors, GPIC and Gulf Air, whose contributions have been pivotal in empowering Bahraini youth to reach new heights. Their dedication to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship has not only enriched INJAZ Bahrain's programs but also played a significant role in the Kingdom’s success at the Regional YEC 2024.

INJAZ Bahrain programs equip young minds with essential skills for success, including entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and workforce readiness, shaping the next generation of leaders and innovators in the Kingdom.





