Amenities Depot Inc. Launches Black Friday Sale With Deals On Kitchen, Dining, And Hospitality Essentials

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Amenities Depot Inc. announces its Black Friday sale. They are offering discounts on a wide range of kitchen, dining, and hospitality essentials.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From November 9, 2024, to January 5, 2025, customers can take advantage of BF Specials, including a Buy One, Get One 50% Off deal on all kitchen and dining products. Additionally, Amenities Depot Inc. is offering up to 30% off on select slippers and soaps. This sale provides an excellent opportunity for Airbnb and rental property hosts, event planners, and other savvy shoppers to stock up on premium amenities at budget-friendly prices.Amenities Depot Inc. is all about eco-friendliness and customer convenience. They serve as a go-to source for quality and affordable household supplies and holiday gifts . Due to direct sales from manufacturers, the company can provide competitively priced products. It eliminates intermediaries and passes savings directly to customers. The Black Friday sale extends this mission by delivering great value on top-rated items.Amenities Depot Inc. knows the importance of creating memorable dining experiences, especially for rental property hosts. Whether setting up a kitchen for a rental property or upgrading home dining essentials, shoppers can enjoy deep savings on everything from dinnerware and utensils to high-quality serving accessories.In addition to kitchen and dining items, Amenities Depot Inc. is offering discounts on select eco-friendly hospitality products that have been crafted with sustainability in mind. Highlighted sale items include:.Slippers: Durable, eco-conscious hotel guest slippers available in cork sole, open-toe, and velvet spa styles..Soaps: BIOCORN and APOTECAROMA soap bars, including options in refreshing white tea scents and travel-friendly, paper-packaged designsTo kick off the new year, Amenities Depot Inc. is offering additional discounts on essential hospitality products such as toiletries, dental kits, and shaving kits. They aim to support the needs of hotels, property management agencies, and rental property hosts as they refresh their inventory for 2025.With January reorders in mind, it is now easier for property owners and managers to access high-quality amenities as they prepare for the upcoming season.Among the most popular items on sale, customers can find the following:.6 Pairs of Hotel Guest Slippers with Cork Sole, Plastic-Free and Made from Environmentally Friendly Material.BIOCORN Shampoo Soap Bars for All Hair Types, Refreshing White Tea Scent, 1.23 oz, Paper Packaged and Travel Friendly (100/200 Pack).APOTECAROMA Hotel Bar Soaps, Travel Size, 1.5 oz (144 Pack).White Label Hotel Bar Soaps, Travel Size, 0.5 oz (400 Pack).EAU D'EDEN Hotel Massage Soaps, Travel Size, 35g (100/200 Pack).EAU D'EDEN Disposable Velvet Hotel Spa Slippers (12 Pairs).BIOCORN Hotel Bar Soaps, 0.5 oz / 14g (400 Pack).BIOCORN Hotel Bar Soaps, 1.0 oz / 28g (100/200 Pack).Hotel Guest White Open-Toe Spa Slippers for Women and Men (20 Pairs).Hotel Guest White Open-Toe Spa Slippers in Two Sizes (14 Pairs).Disposable Hotel Guest Slippers in Navy Blue and White (5 Pairs).BIOCORN Hotel Travel Size Bar Soaps, 1 oz (200 Pack).BIOCORN Travel Size Bar Soaps, 0.5 oz (400 Pack)Customers interested in learning more about the BOGO50% - Kitchen & Dining offers or accessing exclusive discounts can contact Amenities Depot Inc.About Amenities Depot Inc.Amenities Depot Inc. is a trusted provider of affordable, high-quality household amenities designed to meet the needs of property owners, Airbnb hosts, event planners, and individuals who value convenience and sustainability. From hotel slippers and soap bars to kitchen and dining essentials, Amenities Depot Inc. combines premium quality with competitive pricing by selling directly from manufacturers. With services like branding customization, a loyalty program, and a seamless online shopping experience, the company is committed to enhancing guest experiences and providing budget-friendly solutions for all customers.

Elena Xu

Amenities Depot

+1 949-678-9873

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.