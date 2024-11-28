Israel Greenlights Ceasefire Agreement With Hezbollah To End Lebanon Conflict

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Israeli security cabinet approved an American-mediated ceasefire proposal aimed at de-escalating tensions with Hezbollah on Tuesday evening. The agreement, brokered by US Special Envoy Amos Hochstein, stipulates that Hezbollah will retreat north of the Litani River in southern Lebanon, Israeli will withdraw from the region, and Lebanese forces will be deployed in their place. The plan outlines a 60-day period for both sides to withdraw and for the Lebanese army to establish its presence.

As part of the agreement, a control mechanism will be established to monitor and prevent violations, with the United States taking the lead and France and the United Kingdom also participating. While the ceasefire approval is seen as a significant step toward reducing hostilities, concerns remain over the terms and their implementation. The ongoing negotiations reflect the complexity of achieving lasting peace in the region, with the international community closely watching the outcome of this arrangement.

The approval of the ceasefire comes amid escalated violence, with Israeli airstrikes targeting key sites in Lebanon, including Beirut's southern suburbs, the Bekaa Valley, and other southern regions. A raid struck the Nuwairi area in Beirut, with other attacks hitting the southern suburbs, threatening over 20 buildings.

Meanwhile, resistance operations by Palestinian groups continued, particularly in the northern Gaza Strip, with the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, claiming responsibility for detonating a booby-trapped building east of the Jabalia camp, killing and injuring several Israeli soldiers. They also reported targeting two Israeli“Merkava” tanks with“Yassin 105” shells and explosives.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, announced that it had launched 107 missiles at Israeli artillery positions at the Fajja military site, east of Gaza.

As the fighting continues, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens, with the arrival of winter exacerbating conditions. Rain has flooded hundreds of displaced Palestinians' tents, particularly in Gaza City's western areas, which are overcrowded with refugees. The entire population of Gaza faces extreme hardship due to the ongoing conflict.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) reported that Palestinians in Gaza lack sufficient food and clean water. Louise Waterridge, the agency's spokesperson, noted that many people in Gaza are living without shelter and face severe shortages of basic necessities.

In the latest update from Gaza's Ministry of Health, Israeli attacks over the past 24 hours resulted in three massacres, with at least 14 people killed and 108 injured. The death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression, which started on 7 October 2023, has now risen to 44,249 deaths and over 100,000 injuries. Many victims remain trapped under rubble, with emergency crews unable to reach them due to the ongoing hostilities.



