Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind, Thundery Rain

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of scattered rain maybe thundery at places, and relatively cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind and expected thundery rain at places.

Offshore, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of scattered rain maybe thundery at times, the report added, warning of strong wind, high sea and expected thundery rain.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 12 - 22 KT, gusting to 32 KT at times

Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 05 - 25 KT, reaching to 34 KT at times.

Sea state inshore will be 3 - 5 ft, while offshore will be 4 - 8 ft, rising to 12 ft at times.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km / 3 km or less during thunder rain.

Offshore, will be 5 - 9 km / 3 km or less with thundery rain.

