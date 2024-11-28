Qatar Museums Participates In Traditional Katara Dhow Festival With Engaging Exhibition

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Museums (QM) is participating for the fourth time in the 14th edition of the Traditional Katara Dhow Festival which began Wednesday and will continue until Dec. 7.

The General Collection Department is presenting "Echoes of the Ocean: The Dhows Enduring Legacy," an engaging that explores the cultural and historical significance of dhows in Qatars pearl diving heritage.

The exhibition features a captivating on-water display of dhows from the General Collection Department, highlighting the craftsmanship and enduring legacy of these traditional vessels.

"'Echoes of the Ocean: The Dhow's Enduring Legacy' offers visitors an educational journey through time and connects them to Qatars rich maritime history," Director of Qatar Museums' General Collection Dana Al Ghafri said.

"The exhibition offers insight for all age groups by providing children with hands-on learning opportunities exploring the tools and techniques used for pearl diving. Both local and international audiences can benefit from this exhibition as it gives visitors a deeper understanding of Qatar's past, appreciating the heritage of the country as it moves towards its future," she added.

Visitors can expect to see divers suits, pearl diving objects and tools, title walls, and different models of Dhow boats in the exhibition.

Before the oil boom, Qatar was primarily known for its pearl diving industry, a profession that shaped and influenced the nations cultural heritage. As such, the exhibition explores how dhows served not only as vital tools for pearl divers but also as symbols of resilience and community. Visitors are invited to immerse themselves in the history of pearl diving and the key role dhows played in preserving these cultural practices through generations.

