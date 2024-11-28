Qatar Luxury Classic Cars Contest And Exhibition 2024 Launched At The Pearl

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Gulf Classic Cars Association launched of the fifth edition of the Qatar Classic Cars Contest and Exhibition, under the patronage of Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Qatar Museums HE Sheikha Al Mayasa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.



The takes place in Medina Central - The Pearl, from November 27 to December 2, and is witnessing a wider participation from the neighbouring GCC countries, following the expansion of the exhibition space, in order to accommodate the growing number of the participating luxury classic cars that represent different historical categories.



The association had announced its strategic partnership with the United Development Company (UDC), the main developer of The Pearl and Al Gewan Island, and under the sponsorship of Qatar Tourism, Al-Fardan Automotive, and DAAM. Katara Hospitality Serves as hospitality partner and Al-Sharq Newspaper as media partner.



The fifth edition is organised under the supervision of the International Federation of Classic Cars (FIVA) and the association will present offer monetary prizes to the winners of across all competition categories for the first time.



Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Gulf Classic Cars Association H E Sheikh Faisal bin Qasim Al Thani stated:“We are pleased to announce the launch of an exceptional edition of the Qatar Classic Cars Contest and Exhibition. The active participation of national companies in the event reflects the importance of the event.”



Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Gulf Classic Cars Association Omar Hussein Al Fardan said:“The fifth edition of the Qatar Classic Car Contest and Exhibition will witness various surprises, as the exhibition space has expanded. It will also include a wide participation of luxury classic car collectors from the Gulf region. The competition has also been announced on social media to give owners of luxury classic cars an opportunity to equip their cars in order to participate in this special edition. For the very first time, monetary prizes will be awarded to the winners in all categories of the contest to heighten the competition amongst the luxury classic car collectors.”



CEO and Board Member of the United Development Company (UDC) Ibrahim Jassim Al-Othman Fakhro praised the great development witnessed by the Qatar Classic Cars Contest and Exhibition, and stated:“We are pleased to be part of this annual event, which has become a legacy in its own right. We are proud of our strategic partnership with the Qatar Gulf Classic Cars Association in organising and hosting this contest and exhibition, and we look forward to a special edition this year with much bigger exhibition space and a wider participation from other Gulf countries.”

On the sidelines of the preparations for a special edition of the Qatar Classic Luxury Cars Competition and Exhibition 2024, President of Qatar Tourism and Chairman of Visit Qatar HE Saad bin Ali Al Kharji stressed the importance of the exhibition and the wide success it has achieved in attracting foreign tourism, both for first-time participants and even for admirers of this type of cars.



He also noted that participations from neighbouring Gulf countries in the exhibition reflect the distinguished status of the exhibition among other events hosted by the state.



CEO of Katara Hospitality Nasser Matar Al Kuwari said:“We are delighted to be selected as an exclusive hospitality partner for the Qatar Classic Cars Contest and Exhibition, which allows visitors to admire these priceless cars, and to enjoy the exhibition which serves as an important event that attracts local and regional attention.”



A contest will be organised on the sidelines of the exhibition, during which the best participating car will be selected. A specialised committee will be formed in order to select the winning cars. The winners will be selected unanimously by the members of the jury, and will receive monetary prizes for the very first time.