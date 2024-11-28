Namibia starts 8th presidential, National Assembly elections

(MENAFN) Namibia kicked off its eighth presidential and National Assembly on Wednesday, with citizens casting their votes in hopes of achieving improved development and social progress. began at 7 a.m. local time, marking a significant day for the country's process.



Rameke Tjihaze, a 22-year-old first-time voter from Karibib in the Erongo Region, expressed his excitement about participating. He highlighted the importance of the election, particularly for young people who are eager for parties to address their challenges, including issues like youth unemployment and access to education.



In contrast, David Shilongo, a pensioner from the Oshana Region in northern Namibia, was voting for the fourth time. He expressed curiosity about how the electorate would show loyalty to political parties, especially with the rise in popularity of newer political groups competing for influence.



The 2024 elections are shaping up to be the most contested in Namibia’s history, with 15 candidates running for the presidency and 21 political parties and associations vying for 96 seats in the National Assembly. Vice President and SWAPO presidential candidate Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah emphasized the party’s focus on overcoming youth unemployment and other key challenges in the country.

