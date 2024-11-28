American Activist enters 3rd day of hunger strike to protest Gaza genocide, starvation

(MENAFN) American activist Hazami Barmada entered the third day of her hunger strike near the US State Department and the White House on Wednesday, demanding an immediate end to Israel's blockade and the starvation of Palestinians in Gaza. Barmada's protest targets the Biden administration’s continued support for Israel, particularly through the provision of US weapons, which she claims are being used to perpetrate violence against civilians in Gaza.



In an interview with Anadolu, Barmada strongly criticized Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Biden administration, accusing them of enabling the humanitarian crisis in Gaza by sending arms to Israel in violation of both US and international law. She highlighted the hypocrisy of the State Department, which claims to stand for human rights, women's rights, child welfare, and education, yet has allowed these rights to be attacked in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.



Barmada further condemned the administration’s actions, asserting that Secretary Blinken's continued provision of weapons to Israel contributes to the mass murder of innocent civilians and the forced starvation of children in Gaza. She expressed frustration with the US government's failure to address the humanitarian situation despite calls to halt weapon shipments to Israel, citing the lack of implementation of measures promised in a Washington letter dated October 13.



As the Biden administration nears the end of its term, Barmada pointed out that there is still time for action, emphasizing that the current administration has 56 days left before President-elect Donald Trump’s team takes office. She criticized the administration for enabling and funding what she described as genocide in Gaza, urging the need to end the cycle of support and inaction.

