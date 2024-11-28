Over 335,000 People Affected By Rain-Related Disasters In Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- IANS) Colombo, Nov 28 (IANS) More than 335,000 people were affected by adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka starting from November 22, according to the country's Disaster Management Centre (DMC) on Thursday.

The DMC said in its latest situation update that 335,155 people belonging to 99,876 families have been hit by rain-related disasters in 23 out of the total 25 administrative districts across the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

Twelve people have died in disasters, with 17 injured, and two people missing, the DMC said.

The DMC said 95 houses were damaged fully and 1,708 houses were damaged partially.

The Department of Meteorology said on Thursday that a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal was likely to move closer to the east coast of Sri Lanka and intensify further into a cyclonic storm.