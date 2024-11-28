Azerbaijan Elected Deputy Chairman Of OIC Anti-Corruption Bureau
Azerbaijan has been elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Bureau
of Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies of the Member States of the
Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC),
Azernews reports.
According to the Press Service of the Prosecutor General's
Office, the election was held during the second high-level meeting
of law enforcement agencies from OIC member states combating
corruption.
A delegation led by the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan, Kamran
Aliyev, participated in the event, which took place in Qatar.
During the high-level meeting, Kamran Aliyev delivered a speech
highlighting Azerbaijan's comprehensive reforms and institutional
measures in combating corruption, conducted under the leadership of
President Ilham Aliyev. He emphasised that Azerbaijan had supported
the Mecca Convention from its inception, showcasing the country's
dedication to cooperation with Islamic nations.
Aliyev also underlined the active role of Azerbaijani
prosecutors in global and regional anti-corruption initiatives. He
expressed gratitude to the delegations of Islamic countries for
their contributions to the success of COP29, hosted in Azerbaijan,
and the high-level plenary session organised by the Azerbaijani
Prosecutor's Office during the event.
This election reaffirms Azerbaijan's commitment to fostering
international cooperation in the fight against corruption.
