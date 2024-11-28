عربي


Azerbaijan Elected Deputy Chairman Of OIC Anti-Corruption Bureau

11/28/2024 3:07:31 AM

Azerbaijan has been elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Bureau of Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Azernews reports.

According to the Press Service of the Prosecutor General's Office, the election was held during the second high-level meeting of law enforcement agencies from OIC member states combating corruption.

A delegation led by the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan, Kamran Aliyev, participated in the event, which took place in Qatar.

During the high-level meeting, Kamran Aliyev delivered a speech highlighting Azerbaijan's comprehensive reforms and institutional measures in combating corruption, conducted under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. He emphasised that Azerbaijan had supported the Mecca Convention from its inception, showcasing the country's dedication to cooperation with Islamic nations.

Aliyev also underlined the active role of Azerbaijani prosecutors in global and regional anti-corruption initiatives. He expressed gratitude to the delegations of Islamic countries for their contributions to the success of COP29, hosted in Azerbaijan, and the high-level plenary session organised by the Azerbaijani Prosecutor's Office during the event.

This election reaffirms Azerbaijan's commitment to fostering international cooperation in the fight against corruption.

