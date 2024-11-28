JETOUR UAE AND NOON ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP FOR THE BIGGEST YELLOW FRIDAY SALE

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Through this partnership, shoppers can win the coveted Jetour Dashing model

Jetour UAE, in partnership with the Elite Group Holding, is proud to announce its exclusive collaboration with noon, the region's leading platform, for this year's Yellow Friday Sale. From November 20th to 30th, the 10-day ongoing Yellow Friday Sale includes a grand prize giveaway of a new Jetour Dashing, making it the largest sale of its kind in the region. This collaboration brings together Jetour UAE, a leading SUV brand known for its innovative and stylish vehicles, with noon, the region's homegrown digital ecosystem. The synergy between Jetour UAE and noon represents a shared commitment to delivering value, quality, and exceptional experiences to customers in the UAE. Shoppers can participate in thecampaign and through this exclusive partnership, get a chance to win the sleek and powerful Jetour Dashing, an SUV that embodies both sophistication and performance.

The Jetour Dashing SUV is designed for modern lifestyles, with advanced technology, refined design, and exceptional driving capabilities. Jetour UAE's collaboration with noon highlights both brands' dedication to delivering innovative solutions and memorable customer experiences.

“Partnering with noon for their Yellow Friday Sale reflects our commitment to fostering connections, combining the best of the online marketplace with the thrill of owning a Jetour Dashing,” said Jesico Gonsalves, General Manager, Jetour UAE.“We look forward to enhancing the shopping experience and sharing the energy of Jetour's brand and vehicles with the community.”





The grand prize winner of the Jetour Dashing will be announced on