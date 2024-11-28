Israel, Lebanon Agree To Ceasefire After Months Of Intense Conflict
11/28/2024 2:46:03 AM
A ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon-based Hezbollah militants
took effect early Wednesday, marking a critical pause in nearly 14
months of hostilities. The agreement, which began at 4 a.m.,
follows a period of escalating violence, including Israel's most
severe airstrikes in Beirut on Tuesday, which claimed at least 42
lives, according to local reports, Azernews
reports.
The ceasefire, initially set for two months, includes:
Hezbollah withdrawal : The group must end its
armed presence in southern Lebanon.
Israeli military repositioning : Troops will
retreat to Israel's side of the border.
Enhanced security deployment : Thousands of
Lebanese soldiers and U.N. peacekeepers will be stationed in
southern Lebanon.
International oversight : A U.S.-led panel will
monitor compliance.
Despite the ceasefire, tensions remain high. An Israeli military
spokesperson warned in an Arabic-language X post that evacuated
residents of southern Lebanon should not return home yet, as
Israeli forces remain stationed in the area. Israel has also stated
it will respond forcefully to any breaches of the agreement.
The ceasefire follows a period of intensified violence, with
Israel launching its heaviest airstrikes on Beirut on Tuesday. The
attacks, which targeted several locations across Lebanon,
reportedly killed at least 42 people, according to local
authorities. While the ceasefire offers a respite, the region
remains on edge, unsure whether the truce will hold or collapse
under renewed hostilities.
