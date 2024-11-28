Israel, Lebanon Agree To Ceasefire After Months Of Intense Conflict

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon-based Hezbollah militants took effect early Wednesday, marking a critical pause in nearly 14 months of hostilities. The agreement, which began at 4 a.m., follows a period of escalating violence, including Israel's most severe in Beirut on Tuesday, which claimed at least 42 lives, according to local reports, Azernews reports.

The ceasefire, initially set for two months, includes:



Hezbollah withdrawal : The group must end its armed presence in southern Lebanon.

Israeli military repositioning : Troops will retreat to Israel's side of the border.

Enhanced security deployment : Thousands of Lebanese soldiers and U.N. peacekeepers will be stationed in southern Lebanon. International oversight : A U.S.-led panel will monitor compliance.

Despite the ceasefire, tensions remain high. An Israeli military spokesperson warned in an Arabic-language X post that evacuated residents of southern Lebanon should not return home yet, as Israeli forces remain stationed in the area. Israel has also stated it will respond forcefully to any breaches of the agreement.

The ceasefire follows a period of intensified violence, with Israel launching its heaviest airstrikes on Beirut on Tuesday. The attacks, which targeted several locations across Lebanon, reportedly killed at least 42 people, according to local authorities. While the ceasefire offers a respite, the region remains on edge, unsure whether the truce will hold or collapse under renewed hostilities.