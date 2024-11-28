OCHA: Lebanon In Midst Of Its Most Devastating Humanitarian Crisis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated that Lebanon is in the midst of its most devastating humanitarian crisis in a generation and that the ceasefire is the greatest hope for bringing an end to the immense suffering.

This came during a press held by Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq late Wednesday.

He added that OCHA noted that humanitarian needs in Lebanon remain unprecedented, and that swift, safe and unhindered access is needed so that aid can reach those in need.

Haq said that the conflict has devastated lives, with more than 3,800 people killed, 15,800 injured and nearly 900,000 displaced internally, alongside over half a million fleeing across borders, according to authorities.

This morning, on the first day of the ceasefire, 11 trucks from the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) delivered emergency supplies to more than 3,000 people in Baalbek.

For its part, UNICEF continues to support children who have been heavily impacted by the conflict and is providing emergency psychological support to thousands of children and caregivers.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lebanon's ceasefire agreement came into effect, prompting Lebanese internally displaced people to return to their homes.

Since September 23, Lebanon has been facing air raids launched by the Israeli occupation forces on several areas, causing great human and material losses. (end)

