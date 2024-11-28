UN Official Urges Augmenting Efforts To End Russian Military Operation In Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- UN Assistant Secretary-General for Affairs and Peacebuilding Miroslav Jenca called on the international community to exert more efforts to end Russian military operation in Ukraine as latest developments indicate further escalation.

Jenca made these remarks late Wednesday at a UNSC session on Ukrainian peace and security.

According to Ukrainian authorities, an industrial area southwest of Ukrainian Dnipro city was hit by a ballistic intermediate-range Russian missile, Jenca relayed.

The missile was equipped with six warheads, each with six sub-munitions, and took only 15 minutes to arrive some 1,000 kilometers away from Dnipro city.

Just yesterday, Russia reportedly launched 188 drones against seventeen regions of Ukraine, reportedly, a record number of drones deployed in a single attack, Jenca added.

The UN official lamented the worsening living conditions saying, "relentless attacks hitting residential areas continue to cause severe damage to civilian infrastructure, further deteriorating the living conditions for millions of Ukrainians,"

According to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, at least 12,162 civilians have been killed and 26,919 injured in Ukraine, since February 2022.

"We urge all parties to take immediate steps to de-escalate and to refrain from any action or rhetoric that could further intensify this war, bring more suffering to the civilian population and gravely endanger regional and international peace and security," stated Jenca.

Russia President Vladimir Putin confirmed last Thursday in televised speech that Russia had tested a new conventional intermediate-range missile on a military facility near Dnipro city. (end)

