Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel Honors The UAE's 53Rd Eid Al Etihad With“Teslam UAE” Art Exhibition
Date
11/28/2024 1:13:45 AM
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) In a vibrant tribute to the UAE's Eid Al Etihad, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel – managed by Hospitality Management Holding (HMH) proudly presents the“TESLAM – UAE” art exhibition, a captivating showcase of artistry in collaboration with The Paintbrush Art Community and Ajman Department of tourism Development. The exhibition celebrated the UAE's rich cultural heritage and modern achievements through breathtaking artworks by 26 talented artists, offering a unique blend of tradition and innovation.
“Our aim is to celebrate the spirit of UAE and provide a platform
for artists to showcase their creative expressions,” said Mr. Iftikhar Hamdani, Area General Manager of Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel. “Hosting this exhibition until December 7 allows our community and guests to engage with the UAE's radiant art scene at their own pace.”
The initiative reflects Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel's commitment to cultural enrichment and supporting local communities, aligning with its broader vision for responsible hospitality.
MENAFN28112024005446012082ID1108934745
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.