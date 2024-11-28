Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel Honors The UAE's 53Rd Eid Al Etihad With“Teslam UAE” Art Exhibition

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) In a vibrant tribute to the UAE's Eid Al Etihad, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel – managed by Hospitality Management Holding (HMH) proudly presents the“TESLAM – UAE” art exhibition, a captivating showcase of artistry in collaboration with The Paintbrush Art Community and Ajman Department of Development. The celebrated the UAE's rich cultural heritage and modern achievements through breathtaking artworks by 26 talented artists, offering a unique blend of tradition and innovation.

“Our aim is to celebrate the spirit of UAE and provide a for artists to showcase their creative expressions,” said Mr. Iftikhar Hamdani, Area General Manager of Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel. “Hosting this exhibition until December 7 allows our community and guests to engage with the UAE's radiant art scene at their own pace.”

The initiative reflects Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel's commitment to cultural enrichment and supporting local communities, aligning with its broader vision for responsible hospitality.



