Canadian Military Demonstrates Ukrainian Defenders Learning Modern Combat Skills

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Canadian showcased their training efforts, where they are teaching Ukrainian defenders modern combat techniques.

Canada's UNIFIER training mission announced this on its X account, Ukrinform reports.

"The relentless drive of Armed Forces of Ukraine trainees turns survival into skill and resilience into strength as they thrive in training at Operation UNIFIER's United Kingdom Training Element." the post said.

As Ukrinform reported, Canadian military personnel have trained over 43,000 Ukrainian since the launch of Operation UNIFIER in 2015. Although Canadian instructors temporarily withdrew from Ukraine following Russia's full-scale invasion, they resumed training within months in the UK, Poland, and Latvia.

Photo credit: X

