Civil Aviation Minister Meets Bulgarian Ambassador To Discuss Air Transport Cooperation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) of Civil Sameh El-Hefny welcomed Deyan Katratchev, Bulgaria's Ambassador to Cairo, at the of Civil Aviation to explore potential areas of collaboration in the field of civil aviation.

The meeting covered a range of topics of mutual interest, including the possibility of revising the bilateral air agreement between Egypt and Bulgaria. The Bulgarian side also expressed interest in operating direct, regular flights to popular Egyptian destinations.

Discussions further delved into enhancing cooperation in areas such as knowledge exchange, aircraft maintenance, and training programs, aiming to create mutual benefits for both countries.

Minister El-Hefny underscored the strong bilateral relations between Egypt and Bulgaria, emphasizing the significant opportunities for cooperation, particularly in civil aviation.

Ambassador Katratchev, for his part, praised the close and growing ties between the two nations across various sectors. He also lauded Egypt's role as a leading civil aviation hub in the Middle East and Africa, reaffirming Bulgaria's commitment to expanding its collaboration with Egypt in the aviation sector and beyond.



