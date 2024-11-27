Malaysia Airlines Launching New Destinations, New A350neo Joining Fleet

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Malaysia will be introducing new destinations in its global network, offering Bangladeshi more convenient flying connections across the world.

This came forth during a product briefing session organised by Malaysia Airlines for 50 of its agents in Dhaka at an elite hotel on November 24.

Mohammed Masudur Rahman, Sales Manager of Malaysia Airlines, and Kabirul Anam Khan, Executive Director of Speedy Int'l Ltd (GSA of Malaysia Airlines in Bangladesh) delivered the presentations at the session.

According to their presentations, the airline will be launching flights to two new popular destinations across the world: Kolkata in India and Paris in France by December 2024 and March 2025 respectively.

Moreover, the airline has already introduced flights to a number of new destinations worldwide, according to the airline's briefing held in the capital.







Mohammed Masudur Rahman, Sales Manager of Malaysia Airlines, delivering presentation to agents during product briefing session-Photo: Monitor

Between August and September 2024, Malaysia Airlines launched flights to and from Da Nang in Vietnam, Chiang Mai in Thailand, and Male in the Maldives.

Furthermore, Malaysia Airlines not only awaits new destinations but also new aircraft.



At the briefing, the officials of Malaysia Airlines and its GSA in Bangladesh Speedy Int'l also mentioned that new Airbus A350neo aircraft will be joining the fleet of the airline soon.

The presentation in the capital also covered the following topics: the airline's operations, products and services, current network coverage, present fleet, New Distribution capability (NDC), and ticketing policies.

Similarly, Malaysia Airlines held briefing sessions for 20 agents in Chattogram on November 25 and 15 agents in Sylhet on November 27.

