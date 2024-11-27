What Hezbollah Ceasefire Means For Israel, Lebanon, Biden, Trump

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah entered a 60-day ceasefire on November 26, a move aimed at reducing tensions in the region more than a year into a multifront conflict.

Under the terms of the deal, Israel would gradually withdraw its forces from Lebanon, and Hezbollah would fully withdraw north of the Litani River. Meanwhile, the Lebanese would“deploy and take control over their own territory,” US President Joe Biden said, adding that the United States, France and other allies have pledged to support the deal.

But what does the deal mean for the parties involved and future prospects for a more permanent cessation of hostilities? The Conversation US turned to Asher Kaufman , an expert on Lebanon and border conflicts in the Middle East, to explain why they reached a ceasefire now and what it means going forward.

The timing of this ceasefire is the result of a convergence of interests among the government in Israel, Hezbollah itself and that of its chief sponsor, Iran – but all for different reasons.

For the Israeli government, domestic issues are at play. First off, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are exhausted after more than a year of war. This is particularly true for Israeli reservists , a growing number of whom are not turning up for duty. The Israeli general public, too, is tired of conflict, and a majority favors a ceasefire with Hezbollah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also has internal issues in his government to contend with. He is facing pressure from the ruling coalition's ultra-Orthodox partners to draw up laws exempting ultra-Orthodox Jews from the military draft.

Reducing the need for active personnel by quieting the front with Lebanon will help in that regard. The secular and national-religious sectors of the society who do serve in the IDF and who are upset with the possibility of a formal draft-exemption law for ultra-Orthodox men may be more inclined to swallow this pill if the war with Hezbollah is over.

From the Israeli army's perspective, the war in Lebanon is coming to a point of diminishing returns. It has succeeded in weakening Hezbollah's military standing but has been unable to wipe the militant group out entirely.